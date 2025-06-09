In a major crackdown against cross-border drug trafficking, a joint operation codenamed “Operation White Veil” was conducted from June 5 to 7 in the border areas of Churachandpur district, Manipur. The coordinated effort involved the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Customs, 37 Battalion Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 7,755.75 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs. 54.29 crore and 6,736 grams of opium worth around Rs. 87.57 lakh in the international grey market. In addition, law enforcement officers confiscated cash amounting to Rs. 35.63 lakh, two Baofeng walkie-talkies, and a Maruti Eeco van. Five individuals were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

On the early morning of June 6, security personnel discreetly trailed two suspects traveling in a Maruti Eeco van from Behiang village near the Indo-Myanmar border to a residence in Thadou Veng, Singngat Sub-Division. A search of the house led to the recovery of 219 soap cases containing heroin, eight packages and 18 small tin cans filled with opium, and Rs. 7,58,050 in cash, alongside two walkie-talkies.

One suspect was apprehended on-site, while two others who attempted to flee were later caught at Bualkot Check Gate. Subsequent searches at the residence of one of the accused in Behiang village yielded two additional packages of opium and Rs. 28,05,000 in cash.

Following fresh intelligence inputs, two individuals carrying improvised manpacks were intercepted at Zoukhonuam Village near Border Pillar 46 on June 7. The manpacks were found to contain 440 soap cases filled with heroin.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the seized narcotics were trafficked from Myanmar into Churachandpur district via the porous Indo-Myanmar border, often through dense forest routes. Despite operational challenges, the multi-agency collaboration resulted in a significant success in the ongoing war against narco-terrorism.

Officials emphasized that the NDPS Act mandates stringent penalties, including rigorous imprisonment of up to ten years, for those found guilty.