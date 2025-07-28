Massive IMFL haul in Manipur, two arrested with liquor worth Rs 55 lakh

In an ongoing crackdown on the illegal liquor trade, Manipur Police arrested two individuals from the Mantripukhri area under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East district on July 26. The operation led to the seizure of a massive consignment of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), valued at approximately Rs 55 lakh.

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Thangjam Arbin Singh (28), a resident of Sagolband Thangjam Leikai, Imphal West district.

Keisham Santa Meetei (40), hailing from Kangsoibi Mapal in Bishnupur district.

A total of 16,073 bottles of IMFL, consisting of various brands, were recovered from their possession. The duo was reportedly transporting the illicit liquor consignment without valid documentation or authorization, in clear violation of the state's excise laws.

Police officials confirmed that further investigations are underway to determine the source and intended distribution network of the seized liquor. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of links to a broader smuggling racket operating within and beyond the state.

This seizure is one of the largest in recent times, reinforcing Manipur Police's ongoing efforts to clamp down on the illegal liquor trade and related criminal activities.