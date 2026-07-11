Massive manhunt launched in Manipur after deadly ambush kills two Assam Rifles personnel

Security forces have launched a large-scale search operation in Manipur's Ukhrul district to track down those responsible for the ambush that killed two Assam Rifles personnel earlier this week.

The coordinated operation, involving the Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF) and Manipur Police, began on Friday in the Nungshang area following the July 6 attack in which Warrant Officer Balwant Singh and Havildar C.M. Singh were killed after suspected militants opened fire on an Assam Rifles convoy in the Nungshong Khong area under Ukhrul Police Station.

According to Assam Rifles, joint teams are carrying out intensive combing operations across residential areas, vulnerable routes and surrounding forests to trace the attackers, recover hidden arms caches and ensure the safety of local residents.

In a statement posted on X, the force said the operation underscores the security forces' commitment to restoring peace, maintaining law and order, and bringing those behind the ambush to justice.

Meanwhile, the NSCN (IM) has denied any involvement in the attack. In a statement, the Naga insurgent group said it had no connection with the incident and reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement with the Centre and the ongoing peace process. It also condemned actions that could derail dialogue and urged all stakeholders to act responsibly to preserve peace and stability.

Security operations have remained intensified across Manipur since ethnic violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in May 2023. Security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination exercises in vulnerable and fringe areas to curb militant activity and restore normalcy.

The prolonged ethnic conflict has claimed more than 260 lives and displaced thousands of people across the state.