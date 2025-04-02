Thousands of people from the Naga community from Manipur took to the streets on Wednesday, demanding the restoration of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and strongly opposing the proposed border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The demonstrations took place at two key locations—Ukhrul district headquarters in Manipur and Longwa village in Nagaland’s Mon district—with Naga MLAs, civil society groups, students, and villagers uniting in opposition to the fencing project.

In Ukhrul, several prominent Naga leaders, including Phungyar MLA Leishiyo Keishing, Chingai MLA Khashim Vashum, and Ukhrul MLA Ramnganing Muivah, participated in the protest and addressed the gathering. Civil society organizations also joined in, voicing strong opposition to the project.

The protesters condemned the artificial border division imposed by British colonial rulers in the 1940s, calling it a "treacherous and scandalous" act that continues to undermine Naga identity and unity.

Speakers at the rally accused the Central government of perpetuating colonial-era "Divide and Rule" policies, claiming these policies have kept Naga communities physically and emotionally segregated for decades.

"We have suffered for generations due to these injustices. The restoration of the FMR is crucial in addressing this historical wrong," the protesters declared.

The Ukhrul protest featured two separate rallies, starting from Dungrei and Kharsom, which later converged at the district headquarters. Protesters vehemently opposed the border fencing, stating that it would trap them like "wild animals in the jungle" behind iron enclosures.

A memorandum was submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Deputy Commissioner of Ukhrul District, urging the immediate restoration of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the halt of border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The memorandum, presented on behalf of the Tangkhul Naga community, expressed strong opposition to the removal of FMR and the construction of border fencing, citing historical, humanitarian, and socio-political concerns.

The Tangkhul Naga community highlighted how British colonial rulers arbitrarily divided their homeland, splitting the Naga territory between India and Myanmar. The memorandum described this division as a "scandalous act" that disrupted the very essence of Naga identity. The community asserted that removing FMR would deepen historical wounds, calling for its immediate reinstatement as a step toward justice.

The memorandum further denounced the proposed border fencing, arguing that it would "reduce the Nagas to the status of wild animals enclosed in iron fences", effectively isolating them from their kin across the border. The document emphasized that border fencing would not curb illegal immigration, as most immigrants do not enter through Naga-inhabited areas.

The letter criticized India's approach to indigenous communities, asserting that while India gained independence through non-violent means, it continues to uphold colonial-era policies that marginalize Nagas and other indigenous groups.

Calling on Prime Minister Modi to rectify these historical injustices, the memorandum urged his government to ensure that the Nagas receive "retributive justice".

The memorandum strongly rejected allegations that FMR has contributed to ethnic conflicts in and around Imphal Valley. It labeled such claims as "desperate attempts" to scapegoat the Naga community for governance failures. The document contended that administrative lapses and vested political interests were the true causes of regional tensions.