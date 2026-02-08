Mayai Lambi repairs to begin from February 9, announces Manipur Minister Kh Loken

The dilapidated Mayai Lambi stretch (NH-137A) is set to undergo repairs starting February 9, according to newly inducted Cabinet Minister Kh Loken. The roadwork, covering the Imphal-Kakching Lamkhai section from Langthabal Lep Makha Leikai near Phuramakhong, will be launched by Chief Minister Y Khemchand with funding from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and executed by the PWD.

Speaking at reception functions in Wangoi Thounaojam Leikai, Wangoi Makha Leikai, and Samurou Makha Leikai, Loken said he aims to serve all 60 Assembly segments of Manipur impartially during his one-year tenure. He stressed that the state’s development had suffered a setback of 20–30 years due to the recent violent crisis, and the government will work extra hours to restore progress.

Loken highlighted the priority of resettling and rehabilitating displaced persons and called for collective efforts from both the government and people to restore peace and normalcy in the state. He also urged residents to adopt cleanliness initiatives, including a drive on February 15 to remove plastic waste from local roads.

In addition to road repairs, Loken announced the construction of a grand gate at the lane leading to the Lainingthou Sanamahi complex from Mayai Lambi and planted a tree sapling at the complex as part of the development initiatives.