Manipur's Senapati ramps up response as measles outbreak spreads

Amid an ongoing measles outbreak, Manipur's Senapati District Administration on July 31, convened a multi-stakeholder meeting-cum-awareness programme at the DRDA Conference Hall to develop a coordinated response.

The meeting aimed to control the spread of infection and address vaccine hesitancy, which has significantly contributed to the situation.

Key partners from the Health Department, ICDS, schools, civil society organizations, churches, and religious leaders attended the session.

As of July 31, 54 suspected cases were reported between June and July. Of these, 11 were confirmed, six tested negative, and 18 results are pending. Clusters have been identified in Council River Colony, Phyamai Vabuh; TNK Gate, Yapao Colony, DV School area; and the road to Emesiiphro, Mt. Everest area.

Alarmingly, 10 of the 11 confirmed cases had not received even a single dose of the measles vaccine. A rapid survey showed large immunization gaps — in the Mt. Everest area, 28% of children were not vaccinated and 57% were only partially vaccinated. Yapao Colony and Old Monday Market also reported high numbers of children missing full immunization.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness spread through droplets and remains airborne for up to two hours. Symptoms include fever, rash, cough, runny nose, and red eyes. A person is infectious four days before and after the rash appears. Complications can include pneumonia, diarrhea, blindness, encephalitis, and death. The virus also causes immune amnesia, making individuals vulnerable to other infections.

Sixteen children had died during a measles outbreak in Mumbai slums in December 2022 due to poor immunization.

In response, the Health Department will undertake investigation, treatment, Vitamin A distribution, and mass vaccination for children aged 9 months to 5 years. Schools and ICDS will handle surveillance, reporting, awareness, and mobilization. Religious leaders and CSOs will promote vaccination, debunk myths, and support families.

The district has urged all stakeholders and citizens to unite in promoting vaccination and preventing further loss.

For more information, contact the Office of the Deputy Commissioner or the Office of the Chief Medical Officer, Senapati.