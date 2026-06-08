Media advisories aim to preserve peace, not restrict press freedom: Manipur Home Department

The Manipur Government has stated that media advisories issued by the Home Department are intended to promote responsible journalism, encourage factual reporting and help maintain peace during sensitive situations, rather than impose restrictions on the press.

The clarification was made by Dr. Mayengbam Veto, Joint Secretary (Home), Government of Manipur, during a one-day seminar on “Media for Communal Harmony and Responsible Journalism” held in Imphal on June 8. The programme was jointly organised by the Editors’ Guild Manipur and the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

Speaking as a resource person on the theme “Decoding Media Advisories of the Manipur Government,” Dr. Veto explained the rationale behind the issuance of media advisories by the Home Department. He said the advisories were aimed at encouraging verification of facts, discouraging sensationalism and preventing speculative reporting that could exacerbate tensions in conflict-prone situations.

He observed that unverified reports often carry significant consequences during periods of unrest and stressed the need for media organisations to exercise caution while reporting stories with communal or sensitive dimensions.

According to Dr. Veto, content that has the potential to undermine social harmony or national integrity should be avoided in the larger public interest. He described the media as an important stakeholder in the welfare and development of the state and expressed confidence that professional bodies such as the Editors’ Guild Manipur and the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) would continue to contribute towards strengthening ethical and responsible journalism.

He further maintained that the advisories issued by the state government neither seek to intimidate journalists nor introduce additional regulatory restrictions. Instead, he said, they are intended to encourage adherence to the ethical standards and guidelines prescribed by the Press Council of India and other relevant authorities.

Chief Minister’s Media Advisor Oinam Sunil Singh also addressed the seminar and called upon national media organisations to avoid identifying or categorising news reports based on the community background of journalists or media institutions.

Highlighting the role of local journalists, Singh said media professionals in Manipur have played a significant role in disseminating information related to governance and public affairs. He also noted the efforts of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations in supporting media outreach and communication initiatives in the state.

At the same time, he expressed concern over what he described as a growing tendency in some national media narratives to identify media organisations through ethnic or community affiliations. He cited examples where Imphal-based media outlets are often referred to as “Meitei media,” while organisations such as Ukhrul Times are labelled as “Naga media” and several other media platforms are similarly identified on the basis of community backgrounds.

Singh said such classifications could be counterproductive and emphasised the importance of recognising media organisations primarily through their professional work and journalistic standards.

The seminar was inaugurated by Manipur Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh. Journalists, editors and media professionals from across the state participated in the programme and shared their views on the role of the media in promoting communal harmony, ethical reporting and responsible journalism during the discussion session.

The seminar concluded with deliberations on strengthening professional standards in journalism and fostering constructive engagement between the government and media institutions in Manipur.