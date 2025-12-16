India Today NE scribe selected for scientific journalism fellowship by CAU Imphal

India Today NE journalist Phurailatpam Keny Devi has been selected for the 6th Media Fellowship in Scientific Journalism conferred by Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal.

The other journalists selected for the fellowship are Taorem Bishwajit Singh of Sangai Express and Saikhom Ruben of Impact TV.

The selection was announced on December 16, Tuesday during the handing over of fellowship applications at the office of the Public Relation and Media Management Cell (PRMM), CAU Imphal. The applications were formally handed over by Information and Publicity Officer and Head of PRMM Cell, Dr Indira Thounaojam.

Addressing the media, Dr Thounaojam said the university has been awarding media fellowships for the past five years with the aim of disseminating its academic excellence, research and scientific findings to the wider public. The theme of this year’s fellowship is “Futuristic education to power a 30 trillion-dollar India by 2047”.

She said the initiative acknowledges the crucial role of the media in shaping society and acting as a bridge between the government and the people. Through the fellowship, CAU aims to promote scientific agricultural practices and allied sectors, particularly relevant for agrarian states like Manipur.

Dr Thounaojam informed that several journalists had applied for the fellowship this year. However, after thorough screening and scrutiny based on experience, credibility and reporting skills, three journalists, two from print media and one from electronic media, were selected by an expert panel.