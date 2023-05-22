In the wake of fresh violence, which included incidents of arson and unrest, a disturbing turn of events unfolded as media personnel became victims of alleged assault. Responding to the scene, a significant deployment of state and central police forces arrived promptly to control the escalating situation. While no casualties were reported, three media persons were reportedly subjected to aggression by central forces in their efforts to restore order.

An army official while speaking to India Today NE, shed light on the incident and said that there was an individual standing atop an under-construction building who purportedly used a stone to target a Quadcopter. The jawans stationed below the building then allegedly confronted the individual, who claimed to be a member of the press. The army official expressed perplexity over how someone affiliated with the media could engage in destructive acts, such as damaging government or private property, under the guise of controlling the violence.

The official further expressed concerns about the presence of individuals with fake press credentials. He highlighted that there are numerous cases of individuals posing as press personnel, utilizing counterfeit identity cards. In one instance, the army official revealed that they apprehended an individual in possession of a fraudulent press identity card.

Meanwhile, Kuldeip Singh, the advisor on security to the Manipur Government, addressed the sporadic incidents of violence during a press conference held at the chief minister's secretariat. Singh underscored the swift action taken by both state and central forces, successfully preventing further escalation and potential severe consequences. Multiple individuals involved in the incidents have been apprehended as part of the ongoing investigation.

Singh disclosed that the outbreak of violence originated in the New Checkon area of Imphal East district, where miscreants brandishing double-barreled firearms intimidated local shopkeepers and vendors. Security forces swiftly intervened, managing to bring the situation under control. As a result, three individuals linked to the incident were apprehended, and heightened surveillance has been implemented in the area.