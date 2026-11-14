The third edition of Ningol Chak-kouba, a traditional festival of Manipur, was celebrated in New Delhi on November 11, bringing together members of different communities from the state and other parts of the country.

The event, titled Hiyangei Nini Panba: 3rd Ningol Chak-kouba 2026, was organised jointly by the Delhi Meetei Co-ordinating Committee (DMCC) and the Meetei Yumpham Charitable Trust at Dr Ambedkar Bhawan in Jhandewalan.

The celebration witnessed participation from members of the Meetei, Tangkhul, Rongmei, Meetei Pangal and Chiru communities, along with other indigenous communities of Manipur and people from outside the state.

Ningol Chak-kouba is one of Manipur's traditional festivals, celebrating the bond between married daughters and their parental families. The occasion highlights the values of love, respect, gratitude and family relationships, while recognising the role and importance of women in society.

The organisers said the celebration also aimed to promote cultural preservation, inclusiveness and social harmony, particularly among people living away from their ancestral homeland.

They noted that migration, urbanisation and changing lifestyles have increasingly separated families and communities, making cultural gatherings important platforms for reconnecting people with their roots and passing indigenous traditions on to younger generations.

The participation of people from different ethnic, linguistic and cultural backgrounds also highlighted the festival's wider significance as a platform for fostering mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence.

According to the organisers, cultural celebrations should go beyond preserving traditional practices and also encourage dialogue, mutual respect and unity among diverse communities.

The Delhi Meetei Co-ordinating Committee and the Meetei Yumpham Charitable Trust said organising such events in the national capital was an important step towards keeping Manipur's cultural heritage alive among people living outside the state.

The programme conveyed the message that cultural diversity can strengthen social relationships and that preserving one's cultural identity can go hand in hand with respecting and appreciating the traditions of other communities.