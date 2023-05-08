

The recent shooting incident in Pynursla, Meghalaya, which resulted in the death of a 32-year-old truck driver, has raised concerns in the state. In response to the incident, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has ordered a full report on the matter.

The incident took place on May 5 evening, when BSF personnel guarding a check post in Mawshun village opened fire on a truck, killing the driver, Roning Nongkynrih, on the spot. Mawshun is located around 17 km from the India-Bangladesh border.

Speaking to reporters on May 8, Chief Minister Sangma said that he had directed the investigating officer to find out the facts and submit a full report on the incident. He added that without a detailed and factual report, it would be inappropriate for him to comment on the matter.