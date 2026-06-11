Meghalaya CM condemns killing of six Naga civilians in Manipur, calls for justice

National People's Party (NPP) president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on June 10 strongly condemned the killing of six Naga civilians in Manipur, describing the incident as a senseless act of violence and calling for swift justice against those responsible.

In a statement, Sangma termed the killings "deeply disturbing and wholly unacceptable" and expressed solidarity with the families of the victims.

"I strongly and unequivocally condemn the brutal killing of six Naga civilians. This senseless act of violence is deeply disturbing and wholly unacceptable," he said.

The condemnation came after Manipur Police recovered the mortal remains of six persons believed to be among the Naga men abducted by armed groups from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district on May 13.

Sangma said the tragedy was particularly heartbreaking as it occurred despite efforts by the United Naga Council (UNC) to foster an environment conducive to dialogue, reconciliation and peaceful engagement.

"What makes this tragedy even more heartbreaking is that it occurred despite the goodwill and sincere efforts extended by the UNC to create an atmosphere conducive to dialogue, reconciliation and peaceful engagement. A gesture intended to build trust and foster understanding has instead been met with violence, resulting in the loss of innocent lives and immense suffering for their families and communities," he said.

Extending his condolences to the bereaved families, the Meghalaya chief minister said there could be no justification for the killing of innocent civilians.

He urged all stakeholders to exercise restraint and ensure that those responsible for the crime are brought to justice.

"At this difficult moment, I urge all concerned to exercise restraint and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. Lasting peace can only be built through mutual respect, dialogue and a commitment to resolving differences through peaceful means rather than violence," Sangma said.

According to Manipur Police, the bodies were recovered after nearly 24 hours of sustained search operations involving around 450 personnel from the Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Assam Rifles, assisted by sniffer dogs and forensic experts.

"The deceased are believed to be among those taken hostage from Leilon Vaiphei on May 13, 2026," the police said in a post on X.

The recovery of the bodies came a day after 14 Kuki individuals who had been abducted by armed groups in Manipur's Senapati district nearly a month ago were released.

Earlier, both Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had appealed for the safe release of the six Naga hostages.

The incident has once again highlighted the fragile security situation in Manipur, where ethnic tensions and sporadic violence have continued to affect several districts.

