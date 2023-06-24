Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed his concerns regarding the prevailing situation in Manipur and emphasized the need for immediate action by the Government of India. The Meghalaya Chief Minister attended the all party meeting convened by Home Minister Amit Shah on June 24 regarding Manipur situation. The meeting discussed the escalating violence in Manipur and stressed the urgency of restoring peace to the troubled state.

Speaking after the meeting, Sangma emphasized the importance of bringing different armed groups under control to prevent further violence and unrest. He called upon the Government of India to take decisive measures and ensure strict action against these groups. Sangma underscored that the well-being and security of the people of Manipur should be a top priority.

He also proposed to the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister along with other political leaders, if feasible, to visit Manipur to personally address the situation and appeal to the people to strive for peace. Such a visit, according to Sangma, would go a long way in rebuilding trust and restoring normalcy in the state.

Furthermore, Sangma highlighted the need for adequate relief materials and essential commodities to be supplied to the affected regions and relief camps. He stressed the importance of reaching out to various sections of society, including religious groups, in order to foster unity and facilitate the healing process. Sangma urged the government and other political parties to engage with different groups and organizations, acknowledging that they have also been impacted by the violence.

Sangma emphasized that confidence-building measures are crucial for the people of Manipur. He proposed visits by the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and other political leaders to the state to demonstrate the government's commitment to restoring peace and to seek the cooperation of the people in achieving this goal. Sangma expressed his dedication to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to bring about lasting peace in Manipur.