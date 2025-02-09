Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma hailed the appointment of Rev. Bernard Laloo as the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Shillong.

Pope Francis announced the appointment in Rome, on February 8, elevating Rev. Laloo from the post of the Chancellor of the Archdiocese to the Auxiliary Bishop.

Taking to his official X handle, Chief Minister Sangma congratulated Rev, Laloo and extended best wishes.

He wrote on X, "...We extend our heartfelt congratulations and prayers for his new role. May God bless him with wisdom, strength, and guidance as he embarks on this important journey of service to the Church and its faithful."

Best wishes to Rev. Fr. Bernard Laloo on his appointment as the Auxiliary Bishop of the Shillong Archdiocese by Pope Francis. We extend our heartfelt congratulations and prayers for his new role. May God bless him with wisdom, strength, and guidance as he embarks on this… pic.twitter.com/yHCJnGeJBH — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) February 8, 2025

Rev, Laloo was born on June 16, in Meghalaya's Laitlyngkot. In 2006, he was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Shillong.

He has actively participated in various organizations and has also served as a Board Member of Caritas India (2021-2024). Rev. Laloo has served as the Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Shillong and Parish Priest of the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians, Laitumkhrah since 2022.