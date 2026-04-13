Mehbooba Mufti slams killing of two children in Manipur, questions ‘pin drop silence’

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on April 12 strongly condemned the killing of two children in Manipur, describing the incident as “horrific” and deeply disturbing.

The incident took place in Bishnupur district, where suspected militants allegedly hurled a bomb at a residential house earlier this week. The attack claimed the lives of a five-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl, sparking widespread outrage and protests across the state.

Reacting to the tragedy, Mufti said the use of a “military-grade weapon” against civilians, especially children, was “deeply condemnable.” In a statement shared on social media platform X, she expressed anguish over the loss of innocent lives and called attention to what she termed a worrying silence from those in authority.

Without naming any individual or party, Mufti criticised the “pin drop silence” surrounding the incident, stating that the lack of response and action from those in power was even more troubling. She further alleged that political priorities often overshadow basic human rights and justice, adding that people are treated as expendable, particularly during times of crisis when their safety should be paramount.

The killings have intensified tensions in Manipur, with protests erupting in several areas demanding accountability and stronger measures to ensure civilian safety.