Meira Paibi activists hold massive torch rally in Manipur's Imphal, demand NRC update before census

A large number of Meira Paibi activists held a massive torch rally in Imphal on the night of August 27, demanding that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) be updated before the commencement of the national Census exercise.

The rally was organised by the North Imphal Meira and Clubs Coordinating Committee under the aegis of the Campaign for Justice and Fair Delimitation (JFD). Hundreds of women marched through the streets carrying flaming torches, highlighting their demand for an NRC update.

The procession began from Koirengei village and moved along the National Highway-2 before proceeding towards Liberal College in Luwangsangbam village. The rally was conducted under heavy police security in view of the sensitive situation in the region.

The latest protest followed similar demonstrations held across Manipur in recent days. On August 23, Meira Paibi activists staged another torch rally along Tiddim Road with the same demand, while protests were also held in Imphal on August 20 under the JFD’s call.

The protesters have been demanding that the NRC be updated before the Census is conducted. They have also called for the Census exercise to be deferred until the NRC process is undertaken.

The JFD had intensified its campaign from August 16, with protests and torch rallies held at several locations across the state. Demonstrative marches were also organised along Uripok-Kangchup Road, Tiddim Road, Kongba Road and Khurai-Lamlong following the organisation’s appeal to people to approach Deputy Commissioners’ offices and press the government to defer the Census exercise.

The protests come amid continuing concerns among sections of civil society over the Census and NRC process in Manipur. Protesters have maintained that updating the NRC should precede the Census exercise.