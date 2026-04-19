Meira Paibi groups extend shutdown to 7 days across Manipur over Tronglaobi attack

Women-led civil society groups, Meira Paibi groups, have extended their earlier five-day shutdown call to a seven-day statewide shutdown across Manipur in protest against the recent bomb attack at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district.

The attack, which occurred earlier this month, claimed the lives of two children and left their mother injured, triggering widespread outrage across the state.

The Meira Paibi groups have strongly condemned the incident and demanded swift justice, setting a deadline of April 25 for authorities to arrest those responsible.

Earlier, a five-day shutdown had been announced, but in view of the lack of progress in the case, the protest has now been intensified to seven days.

The groups have warned that failure to act within the stipulated time will lead to stronger and more intensified agitation. The ongoing shutdown is expected to severely impact normal life, with markets, shops, and transport services largely affected, and essential services also likely to face disruptions.