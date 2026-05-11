Meitei Alliance condemns attack on Tangkhul Naga villages in Manipur's Kamjong, demands probe

The Meitei Alliance has strongly condemned the reported attack on three Tangkhul Naga villages in Manipur’s Kamjong district on May 7, alleging that Myanmar-based Kuki militant groups carried out the assault using sophisticated weapons, explosives, and drone-assisted warfare.

In a statement issued by its Media Coordinator, the organisation alleged that the villages of Choro, Wanglee, and Namlee were targeted in a pre-dawn attack by heavily armed militants reportedly linked to the Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) and other armed groups operating from Myanmar.

According to the statement, the attackers allegedly crossed the international border and launched indiscriminate assaults on civilian settlements. The Meitei Alliance claimed that around 18 houses were set on fire, properties were looted, and civilians were kidnapped during the incident.

Describing the reported attack as a “grave act of terror against innocent civilians,” the organisation expressed concern over what it termed an escalation in violence in Manipur. It alleged that the use of drone bombings, rocket launchers, and small arms against village communities reflected a serious security challenge for the state.

The Meitei Alliance stated that such incidents threatened not only the lives and livelihoods of the affected Tangkhul Naga communities but also the peace, security, and territorial integrity of Manipur.

The organisation further alleged that continuing violence linked to transnational militant networks operating from India and Myanmar, along with what it described as inadequate acknowledgment and action, had raised concerns among civilians regarding the implementation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) framework.

The statement said that any failure to act decisively against armed groups would undermine constitutional obligations related to security, equality, and protection of citizens, while also affecting democratic governance and national unity.

The Meitei Alliance urged both the Central and State governments to take immediate action to identify and neutralise those responsible for the May 7 attack and other cross-border militant activities. It also demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident, including scrutiny of any lapses in border security, intelligence gathering, and administrative response.

Additionally, the organisation called for a comprehensive review and termination of any policy or agreement, including the Suspension of Operations framework, which it alleged enabled or emboldened armed militant groups.

The group also appealed for coordinated engagement with civil society organisations across communities to help restore peace, prevent further escalation, and address the suffering of civilians affected by violence.

Expressing solidarity with the Tangkhul Naga communities of Choro, Wanglee, and Namlee, the Meitei Alliance stated that lasting peace in Manipur would require justice for victims, protection of civilians, and strong action against militant networks operating in the region.