Meitei Alliance condemns murder of Thadou leader, urges Governor to reject SoO agreement renewal

The Meitei Alliance has strongly condemned the abduction and brutal killing of Nehkam Jomhao (59), Chairman of the Thadou Literature Society (TLS), Assam, who was reportedly murdered on August 30 by suspected armed militants. The Alliance described the incident as a “cold-blooded assassination” of a respected community leader and peace advocate.

Nehkam Jomhao, widely regarded as an intellectual and a voice for justice and reconciliation, had been receiving threats for his participation in the “Road to Peace” meeting in Imphal earlier this month, where representatives of the Meitei and Thadou communities came together to promote dialogue. His killing, the Alliance said, represents not just an assault on an individual but a direct attack on peace, coexistence, and the democratic fabric of the Northeast.

The statement further highlighted that militant groups such as the Kuki National Army (KNA) and outfits under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) framework have long violated ground rules while continuing to perpetrate violence. It accused the Kuki National Organization (KNO) and the United People’s Front (UPF) of playing a role in fuelling the current Manipur crisis despite being signatories to peace agreements.

The Alliance expressed grave concern that the Union Government is reportedly considering a renewal of the SoO agreements, which expired in February 2024. It pointed out that the last elected Manipur Government had categorically opposed any extension of the pact, citing persistent violations by the militant groups.

Under the current President’s Rule in Manipur, the Meitei Alliance argued, any decision to renew these agreements would not only be unconstitutional but also morally indefensible in light of Jomhao’s killing.