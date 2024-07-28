The Delhi Meetei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) staged a protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi on July 28 , calling for urgent governmental action on the Manipur crisis.

Simultaneously, in Manipur, a joint protest was organized by the Khwairamband Ima Keithal Joint Coordinating Committee, Image Meira, and the Women’s Wing of the DMCC at Hao Ground, Chinga Mathak, Imphal East. A parallel demonstration also took place in Bangalore.

The protests unified voices demanding justice and intervention from the Central Government regarding the ongoing conflict in Manipur.

Protesters in Delhi expressed their profound disappointment over the perceived negligence and indecisiveness of the Prime Minister's office and the Central Government. They called for accountability, transparency, and immediate action, stressing that the time for inaction has long passed.

The protestors accused the central government of partiality towards Kuki militants and demanded impartial justice. They called for fair treatment and protection for all affected communities to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

Protesters argued that the delay in resettling internally displaced people to their original homes has prolonged their suffering. Protestors urged the government to expedite this process to restore the lives and dignity of the displaced individuals.

The collective message of the protest was a call to the Government of India to cease its alleged partiality towards Kuki militants, and to ensure peace, normalcy, and the peaceful coexistence of all communities in Manipur.