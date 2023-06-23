Indian diaspora members belonging to the Meitei community gathered outside the White House in Washington on June 22, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and put an end to the prolonged violence in Manipur. Braving the rain, around 70 Meiteis, including 10 children, traveled from different parts of the United States to make their voices heard near the Washington Monument.

The Association of the Meiteis in America (AMA) reported that the demonstrators, hailing from cities such as Illinois, Ohio, North Carolina, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and others, took part in the protest against the killings and ongoing violence in Manipur, which has persisted for over 50 days. Notably, six Meiteis from Bangladesh also joined the demonstration, according to the AMA's statement.

"We were thrilled to receive support from Indians who were part of Prime Minister Modi's Indian cultural celebration group at the White House. They eagerly joined us in spreading our message of peace and harmony across India and the world," expressed the association.

Armed with placards bearing messages of peace, the protesters called upon PM Modi to expedite the process of resolving the violence and restoring peace in Manipur. Their demonstration aimed to draw attention to the plight of the people in the region and emphasize the urgent need for intervention.