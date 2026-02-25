Meitei Director and Kuki Actor: How Boong shows the Manipur of everyone's dream

In a moment that will be etched into the cultural history of Manipur, the Manipuri-language film Boong has brought global glory home, becoming the first Indian film to win at the prestigious BAFTA Awards.

As the announcement echoed through London’s grand ceremony hall, celebrations erupted thousands of miles away in Manipur. For a State often spoken about in the context of unrest and hardship, this victory marked something profoundly different — recognition, dignity, and pride on the world stage.

Well, India celebrated a landmark cultural moment as the Manipuri coming-of-age drama Boong clinched the Best Children’s & Family Film honour at the British Academy Film Awards 2026, becoming the first Indian film ever to win a BAFTA.

Directed by debut filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi, Boong earned global acclaim not only for its cinematic craft but also for its deeply human story rooted in Manipur’s social landscape. The glittering ceremony, held at the Royal Festival Hall in London, witnessed an emotional acceptance speech from Devi, who used the international spotlight to pray for peace and harmony in her home State of Manipur.

A Moment of Pride for Manipur and India:

“Congratulations to all those associated with this film. This is indeed a moment of immense joy, especially for Manipur. It also highlights the immense creative talent in our nation,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a message posted on X, applauding the team behind the project.

Political leaders across party lines joined in congratulating the filmmakers. Several Members of Parliament described the win as a “turning point” for regional cinema, while Manipur’s state leaders said the award had brought “global dignity and recognition” to a region often associated in headlines with unrest rather than art.

Cultural commentators noted that the victory arrives at a sensitive time for Manipur, a State that has faced prolonged ethnic tensions and violence. For many, Boong represents a softer, hopeful narrative emerging from the region.

A Story Rooted in Community:

Released in 2024, Boong is a Manipuri-language coming-of-age drama that premiered in the Discovery section of the Toronto International Film Festival. Featuring performances by Gugun Kipgen, Bala Hijam, Angom Sanamatum, Vikram Kochhar, Nemetia Ngangbam, Jenny Khurai and Hamom Sadananda, the film was shot in Moray shortly before the outbreak of the recent crisis in the State.

Speaking after the win, Bachaspatimayum Sunzu, a three-time National Award-winning filmmaker and Secretary of the Manipur State Film Development Society, said the recognition was not just a win for one film but a watershed moment for Indian cinema.

“This proves that it is not only Bollywood that can shine on the global stage. Regional voices and regional stories have universal power,” he said. “Boong stands as testimony to the diversity of Manipur and reinforces the need for coexistence and harmony.”

Public Reaction: “A Ray of Hope”:

Across social media platforms, messages poured in celebrating the film’s achievement. Many users described the win as “long overdue recognition” for Northeast India’s cultural richness. Film critics called it “a breakthrough for authentic storytelling from India’s margins.”

In Imphal, locals gathered in community spaces to celebrate the news, with youth groups describing the award as “a ray of hope for the next generation.” Students and artists expressed optimism that the victory would encourage greater investment in regional filmmaking infrastructure.

However, some commentators urged policymakers to match celebratory statements with concrete action. “Recognition is wonderful, but the film industry in Manipur still needs sustained support, funding, and peace,” a Delhi-based film scholar noted.

"For Once, the World Is Seeing Our Stories”:

In Imphal’s cafés and university campuses, young people described the victory as deeply personal.

"People outside only hear about conflict when they hear about Manipur. But this time, they’re hearing about our stories, our childhoods, our culture,” said Thoibi, a 21-year-old literature student. “That means everything to us.”

Many youth said Boong feels authentic because it reflects everyday realities — friendships, fears, identity — without sensationalising pain.

Students from Manipur University said the film’s success validates regional languages and storytelling traditions often overshadowed by mainstream Hindi cinema.

“We grew up watching big Bollywood films and thinking that’s the only way to make it,” said a 19-year-old aspiring filmmaker. “Now, after Boong, we know our own language and our own soil are enough.”

Beyond Bollywood:

The presence of producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani at the ceremony signalled broader industry backing, but analysts say the success of Boong may fundamentally reshape how Indian cinema is perceived internationally.

For decades, Indian films recognised globally have largely been Hindi-language productions. The BAFTA win now signals a shift toward embracing linguistic and cultural diversity within Indian storytelling.

As the applause settles, many see Boong as more than an award-winning film — it is a cultural bridge, a call for peace, and a powerful reminder that stories from India’s farthest corners can resonate across the world.

