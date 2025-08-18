Meitei organisation seeks clarification from APSC over Manipur crisis question

The Manipur-based Meitei Heritage Society (MHS) has sought clarification from the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) regarding a controversial question related to the ongoing Manipur crisis that was allegedly included in the recently held Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) examination.

In a statement issued on Monday, the MHS alleged that a “mischievous question” was asked during the August 10 examination with the intent to malign the Meitei community. The organisation urged the APSC to declare the question null and void to ensure it is not used for evaluation purposes. Describing the matter as a “one-sided portrayal,” the MHS said such framing was unbecoming of a public service commission entrusted with fairness, impartiality, and integrity.

The MHS further contended that the question and its subsequent answer key ignored the role of Kuki-Chin militants and Kuki-Zo civil society organisations in the Manipur conflict. The organisation said it had submitted a strong representation to the APSC, pointing out the selective targeting of one community while disregarding publicly available reports, including those by the NIA, CBI, and a Supreme Court-appointed committee, which highlighted the role of Kuki groups.



Also Read: Imphal protest: NESO seeks safeguards against illegal immigration

According to the MHS, its representation is currently under review by the APSC examination committee. While expressing faith in the commission, the society reiterated its demand for a clarification acknowledging the biased nature of the question and ensuring it is excluded from evaluation.

Responding to the controversy, APSC Chairman Debaraj Upadhyaya said that question papers are set by independent experts and remain sealed until the day of the exam. “We don’t have any role in setting the questions. These are prepared by different subject experts and sealed until examination day. There is no political involvement,” he stated.

The MHS maintained that the issue strikes at the heart of fairness and neutrality in competitive examinations and urged the APSC to uphold its mandate of impartiality and transparency.