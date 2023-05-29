The Meitei Pangal community has announced its decision to organize peace marches across the state. Following the recent ethnic clashes in the region, representatives from various Meitei organizations expressed their concerns and pledged to take proactive measures to foster peace and unity.

SM Jalal, the President of the All Manipur Muslim Organizations' Coordinating Committee, highlighted the community's commitment to playing a leading role in the peace process. Speaking at his office in Hatta, Imphal East, Jalal emphasized the need for dialogue and understanding between the communities involved in the unfortunate clashes that began on May 3rd.

As a part of their efforts, community leaders have formed a committee comprising representatives from prominent organizations such as Jamegt e Islami, Anjuman Eslahi Muashara, United Manipur Muslim Women Development Organization, All Manipur Arts and Culture Organization, Meitei Pangal Council, All Manipur Muslim Development Committee, All Manipur Muslim Students Organization, and Pangal Street Vendors Organization.

The committee aims to organize peace marches in different corners of the state to promote harmony and bridge the divide between communities. Additionally, they plan to submit a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his upcoming visit to Manipur, where they will address the pressing concerns and appeal for his support in resolving the ongoing crisis.

While a peace rally involving Naga tribes and the Pangal community was initially scheduled for May 29, it had to be postponed due to the prevailing law and order situation, with a strict curfew imposed following violent skirmishes on May 28.