Meiteis, Kukis, Nagas must live together for Manipur's future: CM

Manipur Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh on June 19 said that dialogue remains the only viable path to resolving the ongoing conflict in the state, while stressing that a united Manipur is essential for the progress and prosperity of all communities.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while inaugurating the Girls' Hostel of the Mission Blind School at Heikakpokpi in Tengnoupal district, an area inhabited by both Kuki and Naga communities.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said efforts are underway to restore peace through discussions with different communities and stakeholder groups.

"Many groups from different communities regularly visit my official residence to discuss ways to bring peace. If Meiteis, Kukis and Nagas continue to think only about themselves and remain in conflict, the state can never progress," he said.

Emphasising Manipur's shared history, the Chief Minister said the state's territorial integrity and identity have been preserved through the collective efforts and sacrifices of all its communities over generations.

"Since historical times, the 36 communities of Manipur have stood together to defend the state. The present boundaries of Manipur were built and protected by all communities, and we must honour and preserve this legacy," he said.

Referring to the current situation, Singh noted that there are encouraging signs of normalcy returning to the state after more than three years of unrest. He pointed out that people from different communities have gradually resumed travel and interactions that had been disrupted during the conflict.

The Chief Minister said that although progress has been made, fresh incidents in some hill areas have slowed the peace process. He reiterated that violence cannot provide a lasting solution and urged people to resolve differences through dialogue and mutual understanding.

"Even within a family, disagreements occur. But we must learn to forgive, move forward and think about the future generations," he said.

Highlighting the economic impact of the prolonged unrest, Singh said the conflict has affected livelihoods, development activities and the overall growth of the state. He appealed to all sections of society to support efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability.

Drawing a comparison with Singapore, the Chief Minister said development becomes possible only when people rise above divisions and work together under a common identity. He stressed that unity, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence are essential for Manipur's future.

Later, in a social media post, Singh said the newly inaugurated girls' hostel would significantly improve accommodation facilities for visually impaired students studying at the Mission Blind School and contribute to their educational development and well-being.

He also reaffirmed the state government's commitment to inclusive development and welfare, stating that efforts would continue to ensure growth and opportunities for all sections of society.

The event was attended by local leaders, government officials, representatives of various communities, students and residents of the area.

