Meiteis must play ‘big brother’ role to foster peace, development in Manipur: CM

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Sunday, August 9, called on the Meitei community to play the role of a “big brother” among the state’s communities and work towards restoring peace and promoting development.

Addressing a Tiranga Rally in Imphal, Singh said different communities had historically come together to protect Manipur and stressed the need for similar unity to ensure the state’s progress.

“In the history of Manipur, several communities came together to protect the land,” he said, referring to the unity shown during the Burmese war in the 19th century.

Referring to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Chief Minister said the national flag should remind people of their shared identity as Indian citizens and encourage them to work together for the country.

Singh also highlighted the contributions of different communities to Manipur’s history, noting that the first speaker when Manipur became independent from British rule in 1947 was a member of the Paite tribe from Churachandpur.

“If Meiteis, Kukis and Nagas think of themselves only, Manipur will never develop and progress,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the Meitei community must take on the role of a “big brother” while protecting the land inherited from their ancestors and working towards harmony among communities.

Singh also expressed concern over what he described as elements trying to create mistrust among communities.

Referring to his recent visit to Jiribam, where he interacted with members of the Kuki and Hmar communities, Singh mentioned the subsequent bomb explosion at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district, in which two children were killed and their mother critically injured.

He said such incidents were aimed at undermining peace and urged people to identify and oppose elements seeking to disrupt harmony in the state.

Singh appealed to people to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and work collectively towards making Manipur a developed state.