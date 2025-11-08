Menopause still ignored by society: Manipur's Health Secretary calls for greater awareness

A one-day awareness programme on perimenopause and menopause titled “Navigating the Midlife Shift: The Menopause Journey” was held today at Babina Hospital. The event was organised by the MitSna Foundation in collaboration with Babina Hospital, with an aim to break societal silence surrounding women’s midlife health challenges.

MitSna Foundation, a youth-led organisation, has been actively working in the areas of education, women’s empowerment, and social awareness.

Speaking as the Chief Guest, Special Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Zuringla Kengoo, said that menopause and perimenopause are inevitable biological phases that every woman experiences. She pointed out that physical symptoms such as hot flashes, vaginal dryness, and fatigue are often accompanied by emotional challenges like anxiety, mood swings, and sleep disturbances. “Despite being a natural transition, this phase remains largely ignored by society,” she observed.

Kengoo further stressed the need for continuous awareness campaigns to help women navigate this period with dignity and support. “To fight the symptoms effectively, emotional understanding and encouragement from spouses and family members are crucial,” she added.

Dr. Shyamkumar Laishram, Medical Superintendent of Babina Hospital, remarked that discussions around menstruation — once considered taboo — have now become more open, reflecting a positive change in mindset. He expressed hope that similar awareness and acceptance would soon extend to perimenopause and menopause as well.

Dr. Laishram also highlighted that men, too, undergo a similar hormonal transition known as andropause, which may cause mood swings, depression, difficulty in concentration, and physical changes such as reduced bone density. “Understanding and empathy between partners are essential as both genders experience these natural biological shifts,” he said.

During the programme, several renowned women professionals shared their personal experiences with perimenopause and menopause, underscoring how these changes impact relationships, mental health, and work-life balance. Some participants also pointed out that the emotional and physical effects of menopause can sometimes strain marital relationships and even lead to infidelity in extreme cases.

The speakers collectively emphasized that awareness, education, and open communication about menopause are vital to ensuring women’s well-being and strengthening family relationships during this transitional stage of life.