Manipur witnessed another shocker following the alleged rape and murder of a 'mentally challenged' minor girl in Churachandpur district. Her body was found in a forest in Thanlon sub-division of the district on April 11.

Police officials said, "The girl had gone to collect firewood at a forest in Leijangphai area on Friday. As she did not return, her father became concerned and went to the forest."

Her body was found on Friday afternoon with the clothes torn and injury marks on the body, officials added.

Police have arrested a suspect in the case and investigation is underway.

This is the third incident in Churachandpur district involving sexual assault of minor girls in less than a month.

Earlier this month, a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an underaged boy in Churachandpur district.

Last month, a 9-year-old girl was found dead in the vicinity of a relief camp for internally displaced people in Churachandpur district.

The girl’s body was found with an injury mark on her neck and bloodstains around the body. Her parents and civil society organisations including Zomi Mothers’ Association had alleged the girl was murdered after she was sexually assaulted. (With PTI inputs)