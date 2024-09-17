The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has instructed the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to deploy additional manpower to police canteens in Manipur.

This directive follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement to open more than 36 such stores for the general public amid the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state.

Official sources informed that the MHA has also mandated continuous replenishment of stocks at these canteens, which started functioning from Tuesday. A Central Industrial Security Force-run canteen was inaugurated at Imphal airport on the same day.

CAPF police canteens operate under the Kendriya Police Kalyan Board and offer a variety of items including groceries and consumer durables, similar to supermarkets or grocery stores. Personnel from forces under the MHA, such as CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, NSG, Assam Rifles, and other allied organisations, can purchase goods from these canteens at a 50 per cent GST concession provided from the internal budget of these forces.



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The MHA decided to open these canteens to the public due to disruptions in the supply chain for daily essentials caused by the ongoing ethnic conflict. A senior CAPF officer mentioned that this move will allow the local public to buy items at reasonable prices.

Currently, three CAPFs -- CRPF, BSF, and CISF -- along with the Manipur Police, maintain a network of master and subsidiary canteens in various parts of the violence-affected state. Shah announced on Monday that 16 new canteens will be opened for Manipur residents, in addition to the existing 21, to provide essential commodities at affordable prices. Of these new canteens, eight will be located in the valley and the rest in the hilly areas.

Sources indicated that the MHA has asked CAPFs to prepare for additional material and resources, anticipating a surge in demand as these canteens open to the public. The forces are expected to play a proactive role in meeting the demands, with the possibility of increasing manpower at these canteens if necessary. Regular replenishment of items at these stores has also been stressed by the ministry.

Ethnic violence has continued in Manipur since May 3 last year following a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts to protest the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Over 220 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities and security personnel, have been killed in the violence.