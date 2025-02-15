A mild earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Manipur's Churachandpur district on Saturday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).



The tremor was recorded at 17:48:01 IST, with its epicenter located at a latitude of 24.04°N and longitude of 93.63°E. The earthquake originated at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the surface.



No immediate reports of damage or casualties have emerged from the affected region.