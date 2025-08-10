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Mild earthquake strikes Manipur's Churachandpur

Mild earthquake strikes Manipur's Churachandpur

A mild 3.4 magnitude earthquake shook Churachandpur, Manipur, with no reported damage or casualties. Authorities continue to monitor the situation for updates

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Mild earthquake strikes Manipur's ChurachandpurEarthquake
Story highlights
  • Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Churachandpur Manipur on Sunday afternoon
  • Tremor occurred at 12 km depth with coordinates 24.35 N and 93.54 E
  • Region is seismically active with frequent low to medium magnitude quakes

A tremor measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in Churachandpur district of Manipur on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The quake struck at 2:16 pm (IST) at a depth of 12 kilometres, with its epicentre located at latitude 24.35°N and longitude 93.54°E.

The NCS shared the specifics of the earthquake via a post on X, stating: "EQ of M: 3.4, On: 10/08/2025 14:16:20 IST, Lat: 24.35 N, Long: 93.54 E, Depth: 12 Km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur," as per their communication. 

Authorities have not reported any damage or casualties so far. NCS confirmed the details in a post on X, adding that further updates will follow.

Edited By: Aparmita
Published On: Aug 10, 2025
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