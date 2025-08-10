Mild earthquake strikes Manipur's Churachandpur

A tremor measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in Churachandpur district of Manipur on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The quake struck at 2:16 pm (IST) at a depth of 12 kilometres, with its epicentre located at latitude 24.35°N and longitude 93.54°E.

The NCS shared the specifics of the earthquake via a post on X, stating: "EQ of M: 3.4, On: 10/08/2025 14:16:20 IST, Lat: 24.35 N, Long: 93.54 E, Depth: 12 Km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur," as per their communication.

Authorities have not reported any damage or casualties so far. NCS confirmed the details in a post on X, adding that further updates will follow.