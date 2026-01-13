Militant allegedly involved in fuel station bombing in Manipur arrested

A militant belonging to a banned outfit was arrested for his alleged involvement in a bomb explosion at a fuel station in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, police said on January 13.

The accused, a 35-year-old active cadre of the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), was apprehended from the Komnao Makha Leikai area in Kakching district, police said.

According to officials, a bomb was hurled at the Elidas fuel station located in Moirang Thana Leikai area at around 8 pm on January 8. The explosion triggered an indefinite shutdown of fuel stations across the valley areas of the state as a precautionary measure.

No injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

Following the arrest, police said the suspect’s associates allegedly involved in the attack have been identified, and efforts are underway to apprehend them.

In a separate operation, security forces also arrested a cadre of the banned PREPAK (Pro) outfit from Thangmeiband Sinam Leikai in Imphal West district on January 12, an official said.