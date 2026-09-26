Militant among three arrested for extortion activities in Manipur

Security forces arrested a militant belonging to a proscribed outfit and two others for their alleged involvement in extortion activities in Manipur’s Imphal East and Thoubal districts, police said on Saturday, September 26.

A 27-year-old cadre of the banned National Revolutionary Front Manipur (NRFM) was apprehended from his native place, Koirengei in Imphal East district, on Friday, according to a police statement.

Around Rs 30,500 in cash, suspected to be extorted money, was recovered from his possession, police said.

Based on information provided by the arrested cadre, security forces apprehended one of his associates from Keikol Mayai Leikai in Imphal East. The associate was allegedly involved in carrying out various activities for the banned outfit, police said.

In a separate operation, an alleged extortionist associated with the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba) was arrested from Kodompokpi Mamang Leikai in Thoubal district, the statement said.

Security forces have been conducting search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas across Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.

The conflict between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been displaced, according to official figures cited by police.