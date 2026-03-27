Militant firing near camp prompts operations in Churachandpur, 52 bunkers razed in Ukhrul

Manipur security personnel recovered a cache of weapons, including a 4 kg IED bomb, rifles, and grenades, following a brief firefight with suspected Kuki militants in the Churachandpur district.

The incident unfolded around 11:40 pm on March 25 when militants opened fire from Phouljang/Gothol and nearby hillocks. Stray rounds landed close to a security forces camp in Phougakchao Awang Leikai, prompting an immediate retaliatory response. The exchange lasted only minutes, with no casualties reported on either side.

From early on 26 March, combined teams launched search operations in the firing zones and adjacent hills. In S Nabil and Loilamkot areas under the Churachandpur police station, they uncovered two single-barrel rifles, five rounds of 12-bore ammunition, one handmade grenade, one PEK bomb, one cordex-initiated cylindrical IED (4 kg), two 40 mm bombs, two pompies, and two 30 mm grenades.

In a parallel effort in Ukhrul district, forces dismantled 52 illegal bunkers on Mahadev Thoyee ridge and Zalengbung ridge—the latest push against entrenched militant positions amid ethnic strife that has gripped the state since mid-2023.

Operations continue in the surrounding hills, with authorities urging civilians to verify facts before sharing and avoid rumours. This haul underscores persistent threats in the region, where security forces have ramped up intelligence-driven sweeps to neutralise insurgent hideouts.