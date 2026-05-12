Militant KCP cadre held in Manipur, arms and explosives seized

Security forces in Manipur have arrested an active cadre of the militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party [KCP (Taibanganba)] and seized a huge cache of arms, explosives, and ammunition from his possession, police said on Monday, May 11.

The arrested militant was identified as Leishangthem Ibungo Singh (50), a resident of Irengband Hawairou Awang Leikai in Kakching district.

Police said the arrest was made on May 11 during a security operation conducted in Irengband Hawairou Mayai Leikai area under Kakching Police Station.

During the operation, security personnel recovered four firearms, including automatic rifles, along with 36 empty magazines of various weapons.

A substantial quantity of explosives and ammunition was also seized, including one 51 HE bomb, two para bombs, 11 detonators, four lathode shells, and 1,993 live rounds of ammunition of different calibres.

One mobile phone was also recovered from his possession.