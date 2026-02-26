Military funeral with full honours held for braveheart Agniveer John Ginlallen Haokip in Manipur

A solemn military funeral with full honours was accorded to Braveheart Agniveer John Ginlallen Haokip of the Assam Regiment Centre, who laid down his life in the line of duty.

The ceremony was marked by deep reverence and immaculate military precision, reflecting the courage, commitment and spirit of service of the fallen soldier.

The wreath-laying ceremony was led by the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) and the Sector Commander, who laid wreaths on behalf of the General Officer Commanding, 3 Corps. Senior military officers, civil administration representatives, veterans and a large number of local residents gathered alongside troops to pay their final respects.

The ceremonial gun salute and the sounding of the Last Post echoed through the funeral grounds, symbolising the nation’s gratitude for the supreme sacrifice made by the young Agniveer. The Tricolour-draped coffin, the disciplined turnout of troops and the observance of full military honours underscored the Armed Forces’ tradition of honouring their fallen comrades.

The ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the values of valour, sacrifice and service before self that define the Indian Armed Forces. The Assam Rifles extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and reaffirmed its steadfast support during this period of grief.

The legacy of Agniveer John Ginlallen Haokip, officials said, will continue to inspire future generations to serve the nation with pride, courage and unwavering dedication.