Milk production falls short of demand in Manipur, MMPCU steps up modernisation drive

Manipur Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Limited (MMPCU) has intensified efforts to enhance milk production and strengthen the dairy sector in the state, with its Managing Director stating that local production continues to remain significantly below consumption demand despite sustained initiatives.

As part of its efforts to promote the dairy sector, MMPCU, popularly known as Manipur Dairy, has undertaken a series of initiatives to produce standardised, high-quality milk and dairy products under the professional management of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

The Union has been observing Cooperative Week since June 29 to coincide with the fifth anniversary of the Union Ministry of Cooperation. As part of the celebrations, a brand promotion programme under the theme "AI & Technology Day" was held on Thursday at the Manipur Dairy office in Porompat, Imphal East.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, MMPCU Managing Director S. Kenedy Singh said there remains a considerable gap between milk production and consumption in Manipur, underlining the need to substantially enhance local production and processing capacity. He said the state aims to move towards self-sufficiency in milk production and achieve the Indian Council of Medical Research's recommended per capita milk consumption of 300 grams per day.

Singh said Manipur has historically lagged behind in dairy development and that the Union is undergoing restructuring to establish a more professional operational framework under the NDDB. Following the signing of an agreement with the Board in January last year, the NDDB has been providing technical expertise, financial assistance and professional manpower to strengthen the state's dairy sector.

Highlighting the Union's product portfolio, Singh said MMPCU markets its products under the 'Manipur Dairy' brand and continues to promote public health and nutrition through an expanding range of dairy products. These include Fortified Cow Special Milk, Probiotic Curd, Lassi and Health Plus Milk (Double Toned Milk).

He said the probiotic curd contains beneficial live cultures that support digestive health and immunity, while lassi provides hydration and digestive benefits suitable for the region's climate. The double toned milk offers a low-fat, calcium-rich alternative for health-conscious consumers while retaining essential nutritional value.

On the marketing front, Singh said the Union is strengthening its retail and institutional distribution network while expanding its portfolio of value-added dairy products.

He informed that MMPCU currently procures milk through 34 functional Dairy Cooperative Societies (DCS). In addition to milk procurement, the Union provides technical support to dairy farmers by supplying cattle feed, mineral mixtures and calcium supplements at affordable prices.

Under the Centre's White Revolution 2.0 programme, MMPCU has set a target of expanding its procurement network from the existing 34 functional dairy cooperative societies to 300 DCS by March 31, 2029.

The programme was attended by eminent social scientist Dr. Dhanabir Laishram, Wayen-Kati Daily Editor Hemantakumar Ningombam, and members of the media.