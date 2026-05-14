Minor among two Kuki hostages released amid ongoing standoff in Manipur

Two members of the Kuki community, including a minor, were released on Thursday evening, May 14, after being held hostage amid escalating tensions between Naga and Kuki groups in Manipur.

The releases came a day after reports emerged of 20 Naga individuals allegedly being abducted by Kuki groups from Leilon Vaiphei Kuki village and Supermeina on May 13. In response, Naga groups were also reported to have detained members of the Kuki community, deepening fears of further unrest in the region.

A Kuki woman was handed over to Senapati Police by the Naga Village Guard (Northern Command) at around 5:07 pm in the Senapati district. She is expected to be transferred to the Kangpokpi Police for further procedures. Authorities confirmed that the second person released was a minor.

Despite the releases, the situation on the ground remains tense, with security forces maintaining a strong presence in vulnerable areas. Civil society organisations from both communities are also engaged in efforts to secure the safe return of those still being held and to prevent fresh violence.

Earlier, Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam had stated that a total of 38 people from both the Kuki and Naga communities were being held hostage following the recent clashes and retaliatory actions. He said the government was in talks with community leaders and civil society groups to facilitate their safe release.

Officials have not yet confirmed how many people remain in captivity.