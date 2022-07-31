Traditional music and jubilant voices rang through the walls of Mirabai Chanu’s house in Manipur after the ace weightlifter clinched her historic gold at the Commonwealth Games, 2022 on Saturday. Women and children erupted into a joyous celebration as Mirabai’s family members, including her mother and neighbours rejoiced in merrymaking, dancing and singing post her historic achievement at CWG 2022.

Elated on his daughter’s historic achievement Mirabai’s father Saikhom Kriti Singh while speaking to India Today NE exclusively says, "I am proud of my daughter. She brings the Laurel of not only Manipur but also the nation. I am shocked she missed the medal in Rio Olympics . However, in the Tokyo Olympics , she won silver medal. But this time, she won gold medal this time. I pray to God for her success in the near future".

Equally jubilant on her daughter’s historic win at the CWG 2022, Mirabai’s mother Saikhom Tombi Devi said, “First, I was shocked when she missed in the clean and jerk attempt. I prayed to God for her success when we were watching the live event on television. Since childhood, she has displayed extraordinary talent and has been courageous. We went together in the jungle to search for firewood and to the field for cultivation. I am very happy today that my daughter won the gold medal in Commonwealth Games. Being a mother of Mirabai, I appeal to the parents and guardian who are sending their children to any field of sports don't discourage them, instead, support them. Besides, not to differentiate between boys and girls. "

Notably, Chanu clinched gold in the women’s 49kg weightlifting category, making it India’s first gold. In the snatch event, she lifted 88 kgs. In the clean and jerk, she lifted 109 kg in her first attempt and then lifted 113 kg in the second attempt. The third attempt was a foul, finishing the combined lift of 201 kg. Besides her gold, Chanu also created a Commonwealth Games Record and eventually broke the national record.