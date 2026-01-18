"Misrepresentation of human rights work": KHRC refutes claims of 'communal provocation'

The Kuki Human Rights Council (KHRC) has strongly refuted allegations accusing the organisation of inciting communal discord in violence-hit Manipur, describing the claims as “baseless, misleading and completely devoid of factual substance.”

The clarification follows a letter dated January 15, 2026, submitted by Muzamil Khan, State Director of the International Federation (NITI AAYOG & MSME, Government of India), to the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC).

In a press statement issued on Sunday, January 18, KHRC reaffirmed that its sole mandate is the protection of tribal rights, ancestral land, and the preservation of life, dignity, and fundamental freedoms of the Kuki people—strictly within the framework of the Indian Constitution. The organisation categorically denied allegations that it has played any role in fuelling hostility between the Kuki and Meitei communities, stating that such assertions amount to a deliberate distortion of its human rights advocacy.

Addressing concerns over its demand for a separate administrative arrangement, KHRC clarified that the position represents a constitutionally protected democratic aspiration born out of prolonged insecurity, systemic marginalisation, and governance failures during the ongoing ethnic conflict. The council emphasised that it harbours no hostility toward the Meitei community or any other group, reiterating that its opposition is directed solely against human rights violations, injustice, and sexual violence against women.

On the controversy surrounding the National Register of Citizens (NRC), KHRC stated that its comments were issued in response to remarks made by Arambai Tenggol leader Korounganba Khuman and were not aimed at the Manipur government. The organisation asserted that any move to implement the NRC in Kuki-inhabited areas must be based on the informed consent of local communities and cannot be externally imposed.

Rejecting accusations that it is responsible for Manipur’s territorial or social fragmentation, KHRC said the violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, had already irreversibly fractured inter-community relations. “Blaming human rights organisations for these deep-seated divisions amounts to misdirecting responsibility away from the real causes of the crisis,” the statement said.

Responding to questions over its registration status, KHRC explained that the council was formed during the most volatile phase of the ethnic conflict, and continuing instability has rendered formal registration procedurally unfeasible. Highlighting the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe, the organisation cited official figures indicating that more than 260 people have lost their lives and over 60,000 individuals—predominantly from tribal regions—have been displaced since May 2023.

KHRC firmly denied engaging in any activity that could derail peace initiatives or undermine constitutional values. Instead, it called for an independent and impartial probe into the allegations and urged the NHRC to objectively evaluate its role in protecting vulnerable communities and seeking justice in Manipur.

Reiterating its commitment, the council said it remains open to constructive engagement with all stakeholders to rebuild trust, ensure accountability, and work toward lasting peace and harmony, while continuing to prioritise the protection of life, dignity, and human rights for all affected populations.