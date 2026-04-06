Missing IDP minor girl found dead in Imphal; body recovered near relief camp

In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old internally displaced girl, who had been missing since the weekend, was found dead in Manipur’s Imphal West district.

The minor, originally from Moreh in Tengnoupal district, had been living in a relief camp in Imphal East after being displaced due to the ethnic violence that erupted in the state in May 2023.

According to reports, the girl went missing on Saturday evening. Her body was later recovered from beneath a bridge in the Singjamei area, just a few metres from the relief camp where she had been staying.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Further details are awaited.