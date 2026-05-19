Mizoram government reviews implementation of HPC(D) peace accord demands

The Government of Mizoram on May 19 held a high-level meeting to review the implementation of demands raised by the Hmar People's Convention (Democratic) faction led by Lalhmingthanga Sanate under the Memorandum of Settlement signed with the state government.

The meeting, chaired by K Sapdanga, focused on accelerating development initiatives in Hmar-inhabited areas of northern and northeastern Mizoram.

Senior officials, including Adviser to the Chief Minister (Political) Lalmuanpuia Punte, Home Department officials, Home Secretary and officers from CID (Special Branch), attended the review meeting.

According to officials, the meeting discussed several points included in the charter of demands submitted by the HPC(D). Besides rehabilitation measures for surrendered cadres, the demands also included proposals for infrastructure and socio-economic development in Hmar-dominated regions.

Key proposals discussed included improvement of road connectivity, establishment of educational institutions and additional government offices, support for farmers and land-based livelihoods, and promotion of agro-based industries.

Officials noted that many of the demands involved coordination among multiple government departments. It was decided that all concerned departments would be informed immediately for prompt follow-up action and asked to submit progress reports for further review.

The development comes weeks after the Mizoram government signed a peace accord with the Sanate-led HPC(D) faction on April 14, ending the last remaining insurgency movement in the state.

On April 30, a total of 43 HPC(D) cadres, including Sanate, laid down arms during a homecoming ceremony held at Sesawng near Aizawl.