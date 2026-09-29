Mizoram-Manipur bus service to begin October 1, connect Sairang with Churachandpur

A regular bus service connecting Sairang in Mizoram with Churachandpur in southern Manipur will begin from October 1, in a move expected to ease travel difficulties between the two neighbouring northeastern states.

Mizoram Transport Minister Vanlalhlana launched the service in advance on Tuesday. The service will be operated by a private transport company.

Two 21-seater buses will operate between Sairang, located around 22 km from Aizawl, and Churachandpur, the headquarters of Manipur's Kuki-Zo-majority hill district. The approximately 360-km journey is expected to take around 12 hours.

The new service comes amid continuing travel challenges following the ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur in May 2023.

Thousands of people, particularly members of the Kuki community, fled Manipur for Mizoram after the violence erupted. A large number continue to stay in the neighbouring state. Mizos in Mizoram share close ethnic ties with Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur.

Speaking at the launch programme, Vanlalhlana said stronger connectivity would help promote closer ties among Zo kindred communities living across different hill areas.

He described Mizoram as a “central home” for its kindred communities and said unity among the Zo tribes was important for building a stronger nation.

The minister expressed hope that the new bus service would substantially reduce the difficulties faced by people travelling between Mizoram and Manipur.

Ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) MLA and Chief Minister's Adviser (Technical) H Ginzalala said robust connectivity was an important component of development.

He also said the Manipur crisis had, in many ways, strengthened solidarity between Mizos in Mizoram and ethnic Zo people in Manipur.

Ginzalala urged passengers using the service to uphold Mizoram's reputation for respecting law and order.

The bus fare has been fixed at Rs 2,500 per passenger, with tickets available through the VK Tawna Bus Service mobile application.

The ethnic conflict between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities that erupted in May 2023 has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been displaced, according to the figures cited in the report.