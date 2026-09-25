MLA Awangbow Newmai condemns violence, civilian killings in Manipur

Manipur MLA Awangbow Newmai has condemned what he described as continued violence against civilians and attacks on residential and public properties in Kangpokpi and Kamjong districts.

In a statement issued on September 25, the MLA alleged that suspected Kuki militants attacked civilians and set houses, a government school and churches on fire at Pipuram, Chamriupiu and Thebram in Kangpokpi district on September 23 and 24.

Newmai also condemned the reported killing of Paojangam Chongloi, around 36, of Wakotphai at Lasan in Tumei Sub-Division on September 23.

He further expressed grief over the reported killing of four civilians at Pilong in Kamjong district. The deceased were identified in his statement as Phami Jajo, Ningthem, Betterson Jajo and Vareishim Jajo. Newmai attributed the killings to KNA (B).

Calling for an end to violence, Newmai appealed to all communities to coexist peacefully, work towards rebuilding mutual trust and collectively contribute to restoring peace and communal harmony.

He also expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and paid tribute to those who lost their lives.