Manipur: MLA Joykishan claimed that the Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC) issued work orders worth crores to one contractor, an unknown person known as GG Rongmei.

Joykisan, who was accompanied by a media team to the work sites sanctioned to GG Rongmei for the construction of a retaining wall for the pond and drains, claimed that one contractor, who could not be identified by IMC's engineer, had taken out funds without working.

According to him, no work has been sanctioned by IMC for GG Rongmei for works under the municipality.

The MLA stated that the construction of a retaining wall for a pond at Khuyathong Pukhri (Ward No. 2), a retaining wall for a pond at Thingel Pukhri Mapal (Ward No. 3), a retaining wall for a pond at Majorkhul, near the community hall, and the construction of a drain for Bamon Prameshor Leirak of Thangmeiband are some of the projects

When Joykisan inquired about the works at IMC, the MLA said he learned that the details of the works had been sanctioned to only GG Rongmei, and that he had given a five-day time to begin the work immediately, but that it has yet to begin.

“IMC’s engineers and others who are responsible for sanctioning funds have no knowledge about GG Rongmei and are unable to identify the said person”, said Joykisan, adding that “IMC sanctioned works to one ghost contractor”.

The MLA also stated that there is no pond to be built at Majorkhul, but that GG Rongmei has been given the work order.

The work order's engineer informed Joykisan that instead of GG Rongmei, another person had arrived for a signature and fund sanctioning.

Many contractors or officials have been arrested and even imprisoned, according to Joykisan, but the contractor in this case is an unidentified individual.

The MLA urged the chief minister and the MAHUD minister to find GG Rongmei as soon as possible, produce him in front of the public, and finish all sanctioned projects.