After high-voltage drama outside his residence, Manipur CM N Biren Singh has decided not to resign as the chief minister of the state on June 30.

It is to be mentioned here that a large crowd of people gathered outside CM Biren Singh's residence urging him not to step down.

Further women force also blocked the road leading to the Governor's residence pressurizing him not to step down, which lead him to tear down his resignation letter in front of the mob before reaching the Governor's House and heads back to his residence.



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Earlier a meeting between Chief Minister Biren Singh and Govorner Anusuiya Uikey was scheduled to take place between 2:00-3:00 PM on June 30 and Singh had tendered his resignation.

Sources at CM's office further reveal that Biren Singh has not been asked by the Central leadership to resign, however, the decision comes after the chief minister was hurt by the protest held by women in Imphal holding dead bodies on June 29.

According to reports, Biren Singh was given the option of either putting down his paper or else the Centre would step in and take over. In line with this, the chief minister had no other choice rather than to tender his resignation.