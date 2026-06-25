MNPF cadre arrested in Manipur's Imphal, security forces intensify operations across state

Security forces arrested a self-styled Lance Corporal of the Manipur Naga People Front (MNPF) during an operation conducted in Imphal West district, officials said.

According to security sources, the arrest was made on June 22 near the ISBT Gate at Khuman Lampak under Imphal Police Station jurisdiction. The individual was identified as Siro Wungta alias Ronaldo (24), a resident of Tarong Village in Kamjong district.

Officials stated that the operation formed part of ongoing security measures aimed at maintaining law and order and countering insurgent activities in vulnerable areas of the state.

Security forces have also continued extensive search operations and area domination exercises across fringe and sensitive locations in multiple districts of Manipur. During these operations, arms and ammunition were recovered, although detailed information regarding the quantity and nature of the recovered items was not immediately disclosed.

As part of enhanced security arrangements, authorities installed a total of 112 nakas and checkpoints across different districts of Manipur, covering both hill and valley regions.