People of the Sora area come on streets to protest against the land accusation of the Sports Complex at the Yaithibi Loukol area. The National Sports University was earlier planned to be constructed at Yaithibi Loukol even though it was later shifted to Koutruk.

The Government has been planning to set up a mega food park at the area acquired for National Sports University at Yaithibi Loukol. It is reported that some protesters and police personnel sustained minor injuries in the confrontation which erupted on Friday.

The 'Yaithibi Loukon', which is adjacent to Sora, is agricultural land surrounded by five villages made up of various communities: Nagas (Maring at Koijam and Laiching Minou village), Meitei (at Langthabal), Meitei Christian (Yaithibi Khunou village), and Muslims (at Sora).

These communities have shared age-old bonds of love, care, and respect, and they are a true symbol of unity among various communities. Housing sites, churches, qabristan, mosques, agricultural land, and forest land are all subject to unconstitutional forced land acquisition.

The acquisition affects the following five villages: Koijam (95 houses of the Maring Scheduled tribe), Laiching Minou (150 houses of the Maring Scheduled tribe), Sora (1402 houses of the Muslim minority community), Lanthabal (98 houses of the Meitei community), and Yaithibi Khunou (7 houses of Meitei Christian Community).