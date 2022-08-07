The Manipur government has ordered the suspension of mobile internet services for the next five days to curb the rising communal tension in the state.

A vehicle was set ablaze by 3-4 unidentified miscreants on Saturday, August 6 at Phougakchao Ikhang, Manipur.

As per the order issued by Special Secretary(Home) H Gyan Prakash, some anti-social elements are trying to incite public anger by transmitting hate speeches on social media. After the vehicle was set on fire on Saturday evening, the District Magistrate of Bishnupur immediately imposed Section 144 of CrPC across the valley. The measure to control unrest in the state came at the time due to the added woes of the people in the state, who had already been facing problems due to the economic blockade put by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) along the national highways of the state on Friday morning. The ATSUM is an effective body of tribal students in the state.

The District Magistrate (DM) of Bishnupur has also issued prohibitory orders for two months across the valley district, beginning Saturday evening, under Section 144 of the CrPC.

Section 144 has been imposed in the Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts following the torching of a vehicle in Phougakchao Ikhang last evening by 3-4 people.

ATSUM has for long demanding the clearance of the Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council (Amendment) Bill 2021. The bill will grant autonomy to the state's hilly areas, allowing for equal development of Manipur's hilly areas in comparison to the valley area.

Instead, the state's N Biren Singh-led BJP government introduced the Manipur (hill areas) district council 6th and 7th amendment bills on Tuesday, which protesters claimed did not meet their demands.

Since Tuesday, when the unannounced amendment bills were introduced, ATSUM has observed a total shutdown in the tribal-dominated hills of Kangpokpi and Senapati.