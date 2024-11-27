The Manipur government on Wednesday extended the suspension of mobile internet services for two more days in nine districts until November 29, an order by the home department said.

"The state government, after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation, has decided to continue the suspension of mobile internet and mobile data services, including VSATs and VPN, in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl, and Jiribam of Manipur for another two days, in public interest," the order said.

After violence escalated in the northeastern state on November 16, the administration suspended internet services initially for two days to prevent anti-social elements from spreading content that might create law and order problems. It has been extended several times since then.



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Earlier today, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) proceeded with its plan to shut down government offices, disregarding an appeal from Chief Minister N Biren Singh to refrain from protests.

The students' wing of COCOMI led the charge, closing several government offices including the Secretariat.

They vacated staff and locked the premises, following through on their previous announcement.

Thokchom Dhanachandra, Convenor of COCOMI's students' wing, stated that the shutdown was a protest against the state and central governments for not addressing their demands.

He expressed disappointment that many offices continued to function, ignoring the committee's decision, which led to their closure. "Opening government offices despite announcing to the public is very unfortunate," he remarked.